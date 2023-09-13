Israel protests: Final verdict on the case not expected anytime soon

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 13, 2023, 11:55 AM IST
The debate over Israel's contentious judicial overhaul reforms has now reached the country's top court. With this, the protesters are also back on the streets as massive crowds continue to converge for protest marches before the hearing. Protesters also occupy the area around the country's Supreme Court while many are camping outside the courthouse itself.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos