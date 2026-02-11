/Israel Prepares Possible New Gaza Offensive to Disarm Hamas

The Israeli military is drawing up plans for a potential new offensive in the Gaza Strip aimed at disarming Hamas by force, four months into a US-brokered ceasefire. Israeli officials say efforts to demilitarise Gaza through diplomacy have stalled, and that Hamas continues to rebuild its military capabilities. Defence leaders warn that stripping the group of its weapons may be impossible without renewed military action. The proposed campaign could be more intense than earlier phases of the war, with operations planned in areas previously avoided due to hostage risks. Any escalation could test relations with Washington and threaten the fragile ceasefire, as international pressure grows to prevent a return to large-scale fighting.