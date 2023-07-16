Israel PM Netanyahu rushed to hospital for dehydration
Israel's prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu was hospitalized due to dizziness caused by dehydration. He publicly thanked the doctors for taking good care of him. In his address, Israel's longest-serving prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu mentioned that he vacationed at the Sea of Gold during a heat wave with temperatures reaching up to 42 degrees Celsius. He suggested that this might have been a contributing factor to his dehydration take a listen.