Israel-Palestine war: Will Israel war spell the end of Hamas? | Gravitas

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 13, 2023, 11:40 PM IST
Last Saturday, Hamas caught Israel off guard. It launched attacks from the ground, water and air, but that was the only day it had the upper hand. In the last week, Gaza has been reduced to rubble. Israel has vowed to wipe Hamas off the face of the earth. Things have gone out of Hamas' hands. Is it failing to finish what it started? Is this the end of Hamas?

