Israel-Palestine War: What would Israeli ground invasion mean for Gaza?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 12, 2023, 08:50 AM IST
The dark days lay ahead in Gaza and quite literally there's no electricity in the strip after the power plant stopped operating. The unprecedented events of the weekend have changed the lives of millions both Palestinians and Israelis alike. We still don't fully understand the magnitude of this new war and its future repercussions but one thing is clear this is going to be a long and painful fight for both sides.

