Israel-Palestine War | Western leaders on the war: Israel has the right to defend itself?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 11, 2023, 08:50 AM IST
It has been close to 100 hours since Hamas unleashed a barrage of coordinated attacks deep inside Israel's territory. Israeli Defense Forces have been carrying out Air Raids and calling for a total Siege of Gaza but in these 100 hours the world leaders have been taking strong positions over the war that nobody saw coming and the lines of divisions are fairly clear to see.

