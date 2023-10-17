Israel-Palestine war: US President Biden's Israel visit with 'strategic importance'

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 17, 2023, 08:55 PM IST
The United States President Joe Biden will pay a solidarity visit to Israel on Wednesday following the Hamas attacks. Iran has warned of possible preemptive actions against Israel in the coming hours. As Tel Aviv gears up for a ground offensive on the Gaza strip, Hamas says they are ready and it does not scare them.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos