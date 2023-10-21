Israel-Palestine war: US President Biden urges Congress to pass defence spending package | Gravitas

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 21, 2023, 04:25 PM IST
On thursday, a US warship intercepted missiles fired by Houthi rebels apparently towards Israel. Does this action amount to America joining the war? Here's what Priyanka Sharma has to say.

