Israel-Palestine war: The Mastermind of Hamas attack Mohammed Deif | Gravitas

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 12, 2023, 12:15 AM IST
The mastermind of Hamas' attack on Israel has been identified as Mohammed Deif. The 58-yr-old one-eyed Deif lost his wife & children in an Israeli air strike. Israel is describing him as the new 'Osama Bin Laden'. Priyanka Sharma brings you a report.

