Israel-Palestine War: Tel Aviv has pledged to destroy Hamas group

Since the Israeli bombings on Gaza began on the 7th of October, more than 10,500 Gazans have been killed. A staggering 70% of these are women and minors. Over 4,000 children and close to 3,000 women have been massacred. In addition to this, over 35,000 Gazans have been wounded. 136 Gazan children are being killed every single day. Not to mention that thousands have been rendered homeless, are desperately in need of food, fuel, water & medicines.