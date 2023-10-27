Israel-Palestine war: Shift in Washington's tone amid war? Biden stresses on two-state solution

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 27, 2023, 06:25 PM IST
The US has been Israel's strongest ally, showing unwavering support for the latter's military actions in Gaza. But Joe Biden's weak stance on the humanitarian crisis in Gaza has angered thousands of American Muslims and Arabs in the country.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos