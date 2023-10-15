Israel-Palestine war: Saudi FM meets Blinken, condemns attacks on civilians

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 15, 2023, 04:35 PM IST
It has been a week since Hamas militants launched a brutal attack on Israel which took the country and world by surprise. On Saturday (Oct 14), Israeli officials said that over 1,300 civilians and security forces have been killed since the attack began. Hamas officials, on the other hand, said that relentless Israeli air strikes on the blockaded Palestinian enclave have killed upwards of 2,200 including at least 600 children. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed the Palestinian-Israeli conflict on Wednesday.

