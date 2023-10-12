Israel-Palestine war: Pope Francis' strong comments on raging Israel-Hamas war

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 12, 2023, 12:40 PM IST
Pope Francis is calling for Hamas to release all hostages they took from Israel this is the strongest comment the head of the Vatican church has made since a full-scale war erupted in the region 5 days ago. He also said that Israel's Siege on Gaza is concerning.

