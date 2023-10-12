Israel-Palestine War: PM Netanyahu helps form Unity Government in Israel

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 12, 2023, 09:15 AM IST
The Israel and Hamas War enters its sixth day now at least 51 people were killed in Gaza after a series of Israeli Air Raids which continue taking the total death toll in the Hamas-ruled region to over 1,100. Israel endured a massive multi-pronged surprise attack from Hamas on Saturday triggering another War. To know more watch this interview with the former Director of Communications, US mission to the UN, Jonathan Wathel.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos