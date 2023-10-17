Israel-Palestine war: Palestinian singer Dalal Abu Amneh arrested by Israeli forces

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 17, 2023, 11:30 PM IST
Palestinian singer Dalal Abu Amneh was detained by Israeli authorities for alleged "incitement" after she posted in favor of Gaza. The singer, who has over 300,000 Instagram followers, was taken into custody on Monday night at her Nazareth home.

