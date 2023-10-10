Israel-Palestine war | Netanyahu got no message in advance from Egypt: Israel PM Office

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 10, 2023, 04:30 PM IST
The unprecedented attack by Hamas has been described by Israeli leaders as Tel Aviv's 9/11 moment. With all of these developments, this is a sign that the world may have in fact fallen into a a new period of complete disarray as Nations continue to step up their security measures. Watch to know more.

