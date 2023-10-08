Israel-Palestine War: More than 250 Israelis killed and over 1500 wounded

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 08, 2023, 04:40 PM IST
Dozens of gunmen from the Islamist militant group Hamas infiltrate southern Israel amid a barrage of rockets from Gaza. More than 250 Israelis have been killed and over 1500 have been wounded.

