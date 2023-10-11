Israel-Palestine War: Israeli woman clings to hope for her missing family

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 11, 2023, 06:20 PM IST
In the face of unimaginable tragedy an Israeli woman clings to hope for her missing family the family that was last seen during the deadly Hamas attack. Palestinians in Gaza say Israeli bombardment has been so heavy that they're living their own nakba an Arabic word for catastrophe.

