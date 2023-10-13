Israel-Palestine war: Israeli soldiers retake Sufa outpost military base from Hamas

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 13, 2023, 10:05 AM IST
The Israel-Hamas War continues to escalate with the situation in Gaza rapidly worsening. Gazans are staring at a growing humanitarian crisis as Israel keeps up with its withering barrage of air strikes now footage released by the Israeli military showed soldiers retaking a military base near the border with Gaza.

