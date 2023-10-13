Israel-Palestine War: Israeli parliament approves emergency unity government

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 13, 2023, 03:00 PM IST
It's now a week since Israel declared war on Hamas after an unprecedented ground air and sea assault by Hamas militants on Israel over the weekend. Death toll continues to mount on both sides over 1,300 Israelis and over 1,500 Palestinians have lost their lives. To know more watch this interview with the director general of Dubai Public Policy Research Centre, Mohammed Baharoon.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos