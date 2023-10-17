Israel-Palestine war | Israel to Hamas: Die or surrender

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 17, 2023, 10:50 PM IST
Hamas said the commander of the central brigade of its military wing, Ayman Nofal "Abu Ahmed," was killed in a strike in the Gaza Strip. Nofal was a member of the group's General Military Council. Israel's Defence Minister Yoav Gallant says members of the Hamas terror group have two options in the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip: to surrender or to die.

