Israel-Palestine War: Israel has vowed to crush Hamas Militant Group

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 13, 2023, 02:00 PM IST
Israel has vowed to crush Hamas after gunmen from the Hamas group Palestinian Islamist group stormed across the border and killed at least 1,000 people. The unprecedented assault marked the deadliest attack on Israel since it was founded 75 years ago. Here's how the Israeli military is executing the retaliation.

