Israel-Palestine war: 'Israel 1st target, entire planet...' Hamas Commander's old viral video

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 12, 2023, 08:20 PM IST
The war is raging between Israel & Hamas. Both sides are intensifying attacks on each other. While both sides claim to be the victim. An old video of a Hamas Commander has resurfaced. Watch here.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos