Israel-Palestine war: Iran denies alleged role in Hamas attack

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 10, 2023, 06:35 PM IST
Iran denied claims that it participated in the major attack on Israel by the Palestinian Islamist terror group Hamas, calling them absurd. Foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani told reporters that "the allegations linked to an Iranian role... are based on political reasons."

