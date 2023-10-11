Israel-Palestine War: Iran backs Hamas as well as Lebanese militant group Hezbollah

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 11, 2023, 05:05 PM IST
US President Joe Biden has condemned the attacks by Hamas on ally Israel is sheer evil in an emotional speech Biden said that Washington is ready to deploy more military assets to the region. Biden confirmed that at least 14 Americans died in the surprise attack on Israel on Saturday and a number have also been taken captive by Hamas.

