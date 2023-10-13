Israel-Palestine war: India, France deploy planes to Israel to return nationals

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 13, 2023, 03:25 PM IST
About 100 foreign Nationals have been killed missing or taken hostage during this surprise attack on Israel by Hamas over the weekend. Several countries including India, France, Thailand and the US are scrambling to get their citizens who have to be evacuated from Israel. Some are trying to find citizens who may have been killed or taken hostage when militants from Gaza surged across the Israeli border on Saturday. Here's what to know so far.

