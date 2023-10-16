Israel-Palestine war: IDF gives fresh 4-hour window for Gazans to evacuate

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 16, 2023, 03:40 PM IST
As Gaza runs out of clean water, food and electricity, the situation continues to be grim and now the Israeli Army is once again offered a window to civilians to escape from the north and move to the Southern part of the Gaza strip.

