Israel-Palestine War | IDF fight extends to three fronts: Gaza, Lebanon and Syria

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 12, 2023, 11:25 AM IST
As the conflict between Israel and the Hamas militant group rages on and the death still continues to rise in Israel more than 1,200 lives have been lost most of them being civilians. Over 3,000 have been injured a multifrontal war is now threatening the West Asian Nations. The war atrocities are not just confined to large cities but have also reached smaller Israeli communities.

