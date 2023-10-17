Israel-Palestine war: How is Israel preparing for a two-front war?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 17, 2023, 05:50 PM IST
The Israel-Hamas war is intensifying. Both sides are preparing for the worst. Israel is on the verge of launching ground offensive. But the situation at the Lebanon-Israel border is tense. How is Israel preparing for a two-front war? Watch this video for all details.

