Israel-Palestine war: How Hezbollah's entry will change the course of the war?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 19, 2023, 10:05 PM IST
While the death toll continues to go up in the Palestinian territory of Gaza tensions are also on the rise on the Northern front. Talking about Israel's northern border with Lebanon, Israel shares a 130 km border with Lebanon and the situation is always tense in this region. Lebanon is home to one of the most powerful Islamist movements, the Hezbollah group, and has a powerful military faction. It has extended its full support to Hamas.

