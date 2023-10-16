Israel-Palestine war: Hamas militants fire indiscriminately at rows of houses in Southern Israel

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 16, 2023, 10:15 AM IST
As we continue with our coverage of the Israel-Hamas War let's also take you back to the attack on the 7th of October. The day the current stage of the conflict precipitated innocent families including elderly children were wiped out by Hamas militants. Some videos from the day of the attack have surfaced on the Internet it's been uploaded onto the page Reality of War on social media and by this is by a group called South First Responders. But before we show you these visuals we advice caution.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos