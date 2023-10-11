Israel-Palestine war: Hamas confirms death of top commanders in Israeli air strikes

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 11, 2023, 08:45 AM IST
Top updates coming in from Israel which is now fighting a multi-front war days after massive air-ground and sea onslaught from Gaza's Hamas over the Jewish state of God. Over a thousand Israelis have been killed in the Hamas attack so far on the other hand 900 have been reportedly killed in Gaza which has also come under intense bombing from Israel's retaliatory strikes.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos