Israel Palestine war: Hamas attack on Palestine shows gaps in Israel Intelligence Agency, Mossad?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 09, 2023, 06:45 PM IST
HAMAS fighters infiltrated Israel from land, air and sea. Over 5000 rockets fired within 20 minutes. An attack of this scale was not planned overnight but Israel’s famed Intelligence agency Mossad, one of the finest in the world – never saw it coming. Many are now questioning the country's revered intelligence agency Mossad.

