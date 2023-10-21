Israel-Palestine war | Gaza draws closer to total collapse

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 21, 2023, 11:20 AM IST
The situation in Gaza is grim the hospitals across the region face an alarming crisis they are perilously closed through running out of generators and fuel. The United Nations humanitarian office issued a dire warning stating that reserves of fuel in these hospitals are expected to last for only approximately 24 more hours.

