Israel-Palestine war: Death toll crosses 3,000 mark | Gravitas

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 13, 2023, 11:30 PM IST
The death from the Israel-Palestine war has crossed the 3,000 mark. Israel has started shelling a border region in Southern Lebanon. The Russian President has called Israel's blockade on Gaza 'unacceptable'. Priyanka Sharma brings you a report.

