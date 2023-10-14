Israel-Palestine war: Can US contain the war in Israel? | Will Hezbollah join the Israel war? | Gravitas

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 14, 2023, 12:00 AM IST
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Israel. On his visit, a top priority for him will be to convey a strong message to all those looking to exploit this war, especially Iran and Iranian-backed organisations like Hezbollah. Earlier in the week, President Biden also issued a similar warning. Will the US be able to stop a wider war?

