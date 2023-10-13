Israel-Palestine War: Bruna Valeanu, student from Brazil was killed by Hamas in Israel

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 13, 2023, 02:55 PM IST
Bruna Valeanu who was a 24-year-old student from Brazil received an emotional funeral after she was killed in Hamas's attack on Israel. Valeanu was attending the Supernova music festival in the southern part of the country when Hamas militants attacked and killed hundreds of people.

