Israel-Palestine war: Biden worried about Israel's Gaza Invasion? | Gravitas

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 28, 2023, 12:30 AM IST
In the midst of a potential ground invasion in Gaza, the strength of the U.S.-Israel relationship is being questioned. While the U.S. remains firm in its support for Israel, privately, concerns are mounting, both over Israel's actions and its desire for a ground incursion. So what is it exactly that President Biden is worried about? Find out here.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos