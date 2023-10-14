Israel-Palestine war: A simple history of how it all began | Explained

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 14, 2023, 10:00 PM IST
A war has broken out between Israel and Palestine. At least 4500 people have died. Israel has vowed to remove Hamas 'off the face of the Earth'. It all began on October 7 when Hamas operatives infiltrated Israeli towns and killed thousands. The day was the bloodiest for Jews since the Holocaust. The conflict between Israel and Palestine dates back centuries. It involves geography, religion, power and people. Priyanka Sharma brings you a brief and simple history of the Israel, Palestine conflict.

