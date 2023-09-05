Israel opens new embassy in Bahrain, agrees to boost trade relations

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 05, 2023, 10:25 AM IST
The embassy in the capital Manama will replace the first embassy Israel opened in 2021, a year after it established diplomatic relations with Bahrain as part of the United States-brokered Abraham Accords. Under the accords, Israel also established ties with the United Arab Emirates and Morocco.

