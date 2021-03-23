Israel, New Zealand give interim approval for sale of COVID-19 nasal spray

Mar 23, 2021
Israel and New Zealand have given interim approval for the sale of biotech firm SaNOtize Research and Development’s Nitric Oxide Nasal Spray (NONS) which could help prevent transmission of the COVID-19 virus.
