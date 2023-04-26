Israel marks 75th Independence Day amid protests in Tel Aviv
Israel has marked its 75th Independence Day amid protests and political divisions between supporters and opponents of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu`s "contentious plan to overhaul the judiciary". The celebration on Tuesday began at sundown, with an official torch-lighting ceremony held at the Mount Herzl in Jerusalem. As Netanyahu spoke at the state ceremony for the fallen soldiers at Mount Herzl, protesters rallied outside the site, Xinhua news agency reported.