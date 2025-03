In a sudden and pretty sharp escalation between the state of Israel and Lebanon, rockets have been fired from Lebanon into Israel, prompting a very swift and devastating Israeli campaign of bombardment of the Lebanese territory. Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu ordered bombings of what he describes as dozens of terror targets after vowing a forceful reaction to the cross-border attacks. Israel has hit multiple locations in Lebanon, killing at least two people, including a child, and injuring several others in southern Lebanon. The Lebanese army has said that it has dismantled three makeshift rocket batteries north of the Litani River. Meanwhile, In Gaza Strip, an Israeli bombing killed at least about nine more Palestinians...