Israel-Lebanon: Israel Strikes Southern Beirut on Eve of Eid Al-Adha

Israel carried out air strikes on Lebanese capital Beirut's Southern suburbs, saying it was targeting drone production of Lebanese fighter group Hezbollah. The strikes, which hit eight buildings at four locations, marked the first time in more than a month that Israel had struck on the outskirts of Beirut and the fourth time since a U.S.-brokered ceasefire agreement ended the latest war between Israel and Hezbollah in November. Watch this video to find out more.