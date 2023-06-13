Israel: Lawmaker Zvika Fogel to introduce bill as private members bill
Israeli media reported on Sunday that far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has proposed a measure in parliament that would allow him to order the administrative detention of Palestinians as part of his efforts to have extensive control over the police in Israel. Such orders are only ever used against Palestinians, and they permit individuals to be detained without charge or trial for more or less an endless period of time based on "secret evidence" that is not disclosed to them or their attorneys.