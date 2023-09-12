Israel: Judicial overhaul protests intensify

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 12, 2023, 08:20 AM IST
Israel the country is once again in the spotlight over its contentious judicial reforms. Ahead of a key court hearing on Tuesday, the protesters gathered outside the Supreme Court in Jerusalem in a bid to protest against the controversial judicial overhaul by Netanyahu's hard-line government.

