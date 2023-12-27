Israel issues travel warning for its citizens in India

Israel has issued a travel warning for its citizens in india suspecting that an explosion near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi on Tuesday was quote-unquote "A possible terror attack.'' Israeli nationals have been warned to try to avoid going to crowded places like malls and markets and places identified as serving Westerns and Israelis. They have also been urged to be on alert in public places. According to the Israeli foreign ministry, there were no casualties in the explosion. The incident is under investigation by the local authorities. A national investigation agency team has also examined the site.