Israel-Iran war: Yair Golan slams lack of defence infra in Arab town
As the Israel-Iran war escalates, reports from within Israel indicate a divide in the defense preparedness for Arab and Jewish Israelis. Israel's Democratic Party's chairman, Yair Golan, who is in the opposition, has called the gap a significant one, with Arab Israelis not having enough access to bomb shelters and other critical war preparedness infrastructure.