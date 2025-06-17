Israel-Iran war: 'We have control of Iranian skies,’ US President Trump says

U.S. President Donald Trump says the U.S. has complete control of the skies over Iran, as questions grow over whether the United States will join Israel's strikes against Iran. In a post on Truth Social, Trump stated, "Iran had good sky trackers and other defensive equipment and plenty of it, but it does not compare to American-made, conceived, and manufactured stuff. Nobody does it better than the good old USA."