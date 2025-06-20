LOGIN
Published: Jun 20, 2025, 24:11 IST | Updated: Jun 20, 2025, 24:11 IST
Israel-Iran war: Soroka Hospital working to evacuate patients as fears of another strike grow
In a major escalation, Iranian missiles have now struck Israel's Soroka Medical Center.

